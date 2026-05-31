Claude Lemieux was considering becoming the Maple Leafs’ general manager

Vincent Larue
Claude Lemieux was considering becoming the Maple Leafs’ general manager
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Since the announcement of Claude Lemieux's passing, tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the hockey world.

The more people talk about him, the more we discover little-known facets of his personality.

This time, it was Pierre LeBrun who shared a particularly interesting story.

In a post on X, the insider recounted that he regularly discussed hockey with Lemieux, as well as the behind-the-scenes aspects of the sport. Over the past year, the former player had confided in him about his desire to one day manage an NHL team.

Better yet: he had seriously considered applying for the job when the Maple Leafs' general manager position became vacant.

It's a detail that catches the eye.

Because Claude Lemieux never hid his interest in hockey operations after his playing career. In fact, my colleague Raphael Simard recently reported that Lemieux had previously wanted to become the Habs' general manager.

Clearly, it wasn't just a pipe dream.

He was seriously considering a way to return to the NHL in a management role.

When you look at his career, it's not hard to see why he thought he could make the leap.

Claude Lemieux won four Stanley Cups, played over 1,200 games in the NHL, and worked alongside many of the greatest executives of his era. His experience was immense.

Pierre LeBrun even added that he sincerely believed Lemieux would have made an excellent general manager.

That comment carries even more weight today.

Since his passing, many in the hockey community have spoken of his hockey acumen, his passion for the sport, and his constant desire to pass on his knowledge to the younger generation.

Even Frederik Andersen paid tribute to him, highlighting the impact he had on his career and on many people around him. Claude Lemieux was his agent.

As if his legacy weren't already significant enough, Claude Lemieux's family has made a generous gesture.

Claude Lemieux's brain will be donated to Boston University to advance research on the long-term effects of concussions and head trauma.

Under the circumstances, this gesture is particularly significant.

One thing is certain: even after his death, Claude Lemieux could continue to help the world of hockey.


In a nutshell

Interesting.

A big week for sports.

The Montrealer has only one wish.

The NHL has evolved.

– The Kitchener Rangers win the Memorial Cup.

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