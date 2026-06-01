It’s now official for Odell Beckham Jr.

The prodigal son is back in New York.

Following a highly successful second tryout, the Giants have officially signed legendary wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. To complete the rebuilding of their passing game, the G-Men are also set to sign versatile player Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

This wave of signings comes after a veritable bloodbath in the franchise's injury report. Just days after Gunner Olszewski suffered a severe Achilles tendon tear, the organization had to cope with the absence of starters Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. Faced with the urgency, management orchestrated a massive tryout session featuring veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Anthony Miller, but it was ultimately OBJ who won over the decision-makers.

At 33, Beckham Jr. is returning to the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. The athlete has never hidden his desire to return to the city, citing a sense of “unfinished business.” His rapport with head coach John Harbaugh, whom he worked with in Baltimore, greatly facilitated negotiations during the final weeks of spring.

A mentoring role to guide the G-Men's next generation

The current situation, however, differs from his glory days. After missing the entire last season, the superstar is no longer arriving in New York with the status of undisputed number-one receiver.

From now on, Beckham will have to work hard during the mandatory minicamp and summer training camp to earn his spot on the final roster. His primary role will be to provide valuable leadership in the locker room and serve as a top-tier mentor to guide the development of young sensation Malik Nabers. This reunion beautifully brings full circle a memorable career.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.