Brendan Gallagher breaks down in tears in front of the media: he knows it’s over in Montreal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brendan Gallagher breaks down in tears in front of the media: he knows it’s over in Montreal
Credit: YouTube

This season, there were three problem areas: Patrik Laine, Brendan Gallagher, and Samuel Montembeault.

All three players were sidelined, to varying degrees, during the season. This shows that the Canadiens had no time to mess around, unlike during the difficult years of rebuilding.

But now that the season has ended, what should be done with them?

The Laine situation is simple: he's leaving. The Finn has been a good teammate, and Hughes would never hesitate to provide other teams with glowing references for him.

And that's true even though Laine was “worried” and didn't want to push himself.

Brendan Gallagher's situation is just as significant. After all, he's been such a key player for years in Montreal… and you can't just throw him on the scrapheap.

His one-year contract ($6.5 million against the cap) complicates matters, but anyway: he'll discuss with his family what's best for him in terms of potential destinations.

Kent Hughes said that Gally will be treated with respect. The GM didn't want to say what's going to happen, but we got the sense that he'll be walking on eggshells to make sure things are handled properly.

That's only fair.

Right after that, Gally spoke to the media. You could tell from the way he spoke that he thought this was the end for him… and he even started crying when talking about his career with the Canadiens.

He paused before continuing.

He thought of his mother… but clearly, the warrior (who wants to keep playing) knows this is the end for him with the Canadiens. He later put it into words more clearly.

It was hard to see the veteran break down like that.

As for Monty, Kent Hughes praised him as a teammate and noted that he's currently in the best shape of his life. Did he say that for the sake of the other NHL executives?

The GM said he has nothing against Monty the man, who understood the situation.


overtime

– Yes.

– We need reinforcements.

– The top line is making waves.

– Interesting.

– Indeed.

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