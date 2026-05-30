The Vikings hire their new general manager

The Minnesota Vikings have found their new general manager.

According to several reports on Saturday, Nolan Teasley has agreed to become the next head of football operations for the Minnesota team.

This appointment marks an important milestone for the organization, which is looking to get back on the path to success after several inconsistent seasons. Teasley arrives with a solid reputation earned with the Seattle Seahawks, where he most recently served as assistant general manager.

His career with the Seattle organization is particularly impressive. He joined in 2013 as a simple intern in the scouting department and gradually rose through the ranks thanks to his hard work and expertise in talent evaluation. After several promotions, he was named assistant general manager in 2024.

This experience within an organization known for its player development and stability could prove invaluable to the Vikings, who aim to build a team capable of competing with the NFL's top teams.

One of the factors that caught Minnesota's attention is undoubtedly Teasley's recent experience with a championship team. The Seahawks are coming off an exceptional season capped by a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Helping build a championship team is a significant asset for an executive tasked with making major decisions regarding the draft, trades, and salary cap management.

The Vikings hope that this expertise will help the organization take the next step in its development and reclaim its place among the National Football League's top contenders.

Nolan Teasley's arrival comes a few weeks after the departure of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was fired after four seasons as head of football operations despite having previously secured a contract extension.

During that time, Minnesota has seen mixed results. The team finished last season with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs for the second time in four years.

Under head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings have not won a playoff game in six seasons, a situation that fuels fan frustration.

With the hiring of Nolan Teasley, management hopes to start a new cycle and build a team capable of regaining competitiveness in a division that remains highly competitive. The new general manager's upcoming decisions will be closely watched as the Vikings attempt to reclaim their place among the NFL's powerhouses.

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