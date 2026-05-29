Deshaun Watson finally receives some encouraging news

After four tumultuous years with the Cleveland Browns, marked by controversy and serious injuries, Deshaun Watson is facing the most crucial training camp of his career.

Having played a quarter fewer games than during his time with the Houston Texans, the 30-year-old quarterback views the 2026 season as his last chance to prove he still belongs among the NFL's elite.

Fully recovered from a double Achilles tendon rupture that cost him the entire 2025 season, Watson is showing excellent form during the spring activities (OTAs). According to the latest insider reports, the veteran currently holds a slight edge in the heated battle raging for the starting quarterback position in Ohio. Todd Monken's new offensive system, which incorporates quick-pass concepts and offers significant freedom of movement out of the pocket, seems tailor-made for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Shedeur Sanders threat looms over Deshaun Watson's future

Although last year's rookie of the year, Dillon Gabriel, appears to be out of the running, Watson cannot rest on his laurels. He must officially earn his spot against the young Shedeur Sanders. Selected in the fifth round in 2025, Sanders earned the majority of starts last season and continues to impress the coaching staff with his spring performances. The organization hopes to finalize its decision by the official start of training camp.

Meanwhile, in Houston, the Texans are also navigating uncertain waters with C.J. Stroud. Despite three consecutive playoff appearances to kick off his career, Stroud's recent struggles in January are raising questions. The two franchises, forever linked by the historic Watson trade, find themselves paradoxically at the same crossroads at the most important position in American football.

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