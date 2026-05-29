Matthew Stafford supports the Rams’ decision: “I’m not 25 anymore”

The Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has been the subject of much speculation, but it hasn't shaken the team's starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP after a masterful 2025 season, stated that he holds no grudge against his front office for selecting young prospect Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick.

Despite being 38 years old, Stafford approaches the situation with the wisdom of an accomplished veteran. Many observers expected head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to select a player who could make an immediate impact to support their star quarterback. However, the front office chose instead to secure the franchise's future. The front office also made a point of reassuring the three-time Pro Bowler: this team remains his as long as he hasn't chosen to retire. Tied to the club through 2027 thanks to a contract extension, Stafford prefers to focus on the present moment.

A mentoring role for the NFL MVP in Los Angeles

The Rams quarterback, who is entering his 18th NFL season, is ready to welcome the rookie with open arms. Far from seeing Simpson as a threat, he views this partnership as an opportunity to pass on his knowledge. Stafford believes the young player can make significant progress by observing him on a daily basis, along with backup Stetson Bennett.

After dominating the league last year with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns despite back issues, the veteran says he's simply happy to start training camp in good health. When asked about the possibility of retiring after the upcoming season, the Rams star refuses to speculate on what the future holds. For him, the top priority remains leading Los Angeles to another Super Bowl, one game at a time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.