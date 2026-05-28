Danny Maciocia praises the Rouge et Or organization

The Montreal Alouettes wanted to publicly acknowledge the warm welcome they received in Quebec City following their 2026 training camp.

In a press release, General Manager Danny Maciocia extended a message of gratitude to Laval University, the Laval Rouge et Or, and the entire Quebec City community.

In his statement, Maciocia highlighted the exceptional quality of the facilities made available to the Montreal team during its preparations for the 2026 CFL season.

The Alouettes' general manager noted that the organization considered itself “extremely privileged” to have been able to hold its training camp in such a professional and well-structured environment.

He also praised the hospitality extended to the players, coaches, and staff throughout their stay in the national capital.

According to Danny Maciocia, the Quebec City public's passion for football also greatly contributed to the success of this summer training camp.

“The passion for football in this community is truly unique, and it made our time here memorable,” he said.

For several years now, the relationship between the Alouettes and Laval University has continued to grow stronger, thanks in part to the quality of the sports facilities and the strong football culture that exists in the Quebec City region.

In his message, Danny Maciocia also made a point of personally thanking Glen Constantin and Julie Dionne for their collaboration and commitment.

The partnership between the Alouettes and the Rouge et Or is often seen as beneficial for both organizations, both in terms of the development of Quebec football and the sharing of expertise.

With training camp now over, the Alouettes are turning their attention to the start of their regular season in the Canadian Football League.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.