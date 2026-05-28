Jason Maas announces his starting quarterback for the second preseason game

The Montreal Alouettes will play their final preseason game on Friday night against the Ottawa ROUGE et NOIR , in a matchup where several players will be looking to make a final push before the final roster cuts.

However, the spotlight will be on quarterback Anthony Brown, who will start for Montreal.

Head coach Jason Maas confirmed that Brown will be in the lineup from the start of the game; he had missed the first preseason game due to an injury sustained during a scrimmage at training camp. The American quarterback, however, has made a full return to practice this week, gradually finding his rhythm with the offensive unit.

This game represents a significant opportunity for Brown in the ongoing battle for the third-string quarterback spot with the Alouettes. The challenge will be a tough one, however, as several offensive veterans will be rested.

The receivers used in the first preseason game—Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, Cole Spieker, Alexander Hollins, and Jerreth Sterns—will not be in uniform against Ottawa.

Instead, Brown will need to quickly build chemistry with a group consisting of Austin Watkins, Zakhari Franklin, Nathan Udoh, DeMeer Blankumsee, and Terique Owens.

Among them, Blankumsee particularly caught the eye in the first preseason game with a convincing performance that could help him climb the offensive pecking order as final roster decisions approach.

The scenario will be similar in the backfield as well as on the offensive and defensive lines, where several reserves and invitees will see plenty of action. Running back Shomari Lawrence will, in fact, be the only ball carrier in uniform for Montreal.

Brown will also share the workload with James Morgan and Quebec native Arnaud Desjardins, who was the only Montreal quarterback to lead the offense to a touchdown in the first preseason game.

Among the veterans, Dustin Crum is also among the available quarterbacks behind Davis Alexander, but he is not expected to see much action on Friday night.

This game will primarily serve as a final showcase before the organization's final cuts. The Alouettes must finalize their official roster over the weekend before beginning preparations for the season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, scheduled for June 4.

The Montreal squad will then play its first home game on June 12 at Percival Molson Stadium against the Toronto Argonauts.

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