Mike Vrabel breaks his silence

For the first time since his notable absence on the third day of the NFL Draft, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media.

On Wednesday, the team's head coach stated unequivocally that he had no regrets about his decision to temporarily step away from professional duties.

Vrabel had previously described this absence as a “personal and private matter,” explaining that it stemmed from a firm commitment to begin therapy. His stated goal is to offer his loved ones and the Patriots organization the best version of himself. When asked by reporters to comment on his quest to balance his family obligations with football, the coach described the process as “truly positive,” reiterating his love for his wife Jen, his sons, and his close friends.

This media appearance comes amid a tumultuous backdrop. In early April, the New York Post published photos showing Vrabel with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona. This alleged affair—despite both parties being married to other people—sparked widespread media coverage, ultimately leading to Russini's resignation on April 14.

Full focus on the field for the Patriots' coach

Aware of the controversy, Mike Vrabel took the initiative by addressing the situation directly with his players as soon as the voluntary preseason program began. When asked about his ability to eliminate off-field distractions, the coach brushed aside doubts, noting that everyone has to deal with external challenges.

When asked about potential future time off from the sidelines, Vrabel chose to live in the moment, assuring everyone that he was 100% focused on the current day and team activities. As the franchise begins its second phase of spring training, the Patriots head coach's top priority remains the field and preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

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