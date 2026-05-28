The CFL announces the signing of a historic agreement

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is officially entering a new era.

The organization has just finalized a series of historic media agreements. Led by Commissioner Stewart Johnston, this major strategic alliance involves Bell Media, DAZN, and YouTube starting in the 2027 season. This unprecedented expansion promises to radically transform the accessibility and reach of Canadian football, both nationally and internationally.

A long-standing partner of the league, Bell Media is consolidating its position as a major broadcaster. The TSN network will air no fewer than 60 regular-season games, including the popular Thursday and Friday night matchups. On the French-speaking side, RDS retains exclusive rights and will provide full coverage of the Montreal Alouettes' season. A highlight of this agreement: the legendary Grey Cup final will benefit from expanded simulcast coverage on CTV and the Crave streaming platform.

DAZN and YouTube: The CFL's Global Digital Shift

The sports broadcasting landscape is modernizing with the arrival of DAZN, which has secured exclusive rights to Saturday night football across the country. Internationally, the streaming platform will become the official broadcaster of the CFL in over 200 countries, propelling the Canadian product far beyond its traditional borders.

For its part, YouTube will play a key role in attracting the next generation of fans. The platform will enhance the digital offering by streaming unbroadcast preseason games for free, along with exclusive content from training camp and an “all-access” documentary series. This partnership will also leverage the involvement of independent content creators. Through this unique multi-platform diversification, the CFL ensures maximum visibility and sustainable growth for decades to come.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.