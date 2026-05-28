He is leaving the NCAA to join the Carabins

The Montreal Carabins have just announced an exciting addition for the upcoming season with the return to Quebec of running back Keylan Syam .

After three years in the United States, the Quebec native will now continue his college career with the Carabins, an organization known for its highly competitive football program within the Canadian university circuit.

Experience Gained in the United States

In 2025, Keylan Syam played for Cumberland University in the NAIA, an association comprising several American universities.

This stint south of the border allowed him to gain experience in a very physical and fast-paced environment—a background that could now become a major asset for the Carabins.

The return of a player who has previously played in the United States always draws attention in Quebec college football, particularly when it involves a running back capable of bringing explosiveness and offensive depth.

An interesting addition for the Carabins

The Carabins continue to strengthen their roster with players who bring diverse skill sets and experience gained at various levels.

The Montreal program remains one of the powerhouses of college football in Quebec and Canada, and the arrival of Keylan Syam could quickly become a player to watch in the coming months.

Fans will now be eager to see how the running back fits into the Carabins' offensive system and what impact he can make in his first season with the team.

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