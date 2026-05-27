The Alouettes will be super aggressive

The Montreal Alouettes clearly have no plans to change their defensive identity heading into the upcoming Canadian Football League season.

After finishing at the top of the league in quarterback sacks in 2025 with an impressive total of 45, tied with the British Columbia Lions, the Montreal team once again plans to rely on aggression and constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

In their first preseason game against the Ottawa Redblacks, the Alouettes unleashed a barrage of blitzes, already giving a glimpse of what opponents can expect this season.

Defensive line coach Corvey Irvin confirmed that this philosophy will remain at the heart of the Montreal system.

According to him, training camp serves not only to evaluate players but also to determine which ones are capable of thriving in such a physically intense defense.

Although some adjustments are still needed after the first preseason game, the coaches do not seem at all alarmed by certain errors observed in defensive coverage.

“We want to see if, when your number is called, you can be the aggressive player we're looking for and get the opposing quarterback to the ground,” Irvin explained.

Star player Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who recorded 11 sacks last season, also asserts that this defense could be even more aggressive than in 2025.

According to the defensive veteran, the numerous changes within the unit explain some of the adjustments currently needed, particularly following the significant departures of Darnell Sankey and Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

These moves are forcing the defensive line and secondary to quickly develop new chemistry before the official start of the season.

Adeyemi-Berglund remains, however, extremely confident in the Montreal defensive unit.

One last audition before the cuts

The upcoming preseason game against Ottawa will be a crucial step for several players trying to earn a spot on the team.

After this game, Alouettes management will have to trim the roster to 45 players before finalizing their practice squad.

The organization led by Jason Maas will then begin its final preparations for the season's first official game, scheduled for June 4 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

If comments from players and coaches are any indication, fans can expect to see an extremely aggressive Montreal defense again this year.

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