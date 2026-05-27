A veteran quarterback decides to choose the Alouettes over the Lions

The free-agent market was particularly active this winter in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Courted by no fewer than five or six teams during the negotiation period, veteran quarterback Dustin Crum ultimately chose the Montreal Alouettes. It was a nail-biting finish, as the British Columbia Lions pushed hard for his signature right up until the last moment.

For the 27-year-old athlete, the allure of the Quebec City metropolis proved irresistible, mainly due to the winning culture established by head coach Jason Maas. By signing a one-year deal worth $140,000, Crum begins his fourth season in Canada with the firm intention of serving as a top-tier backup behind starter Davis Alexander. The influence of assistant general manager Danny Maciocia and Marcel Desjardins—the man who initially brought him into the league in Ottawa—also played a major role in his decision to join the Alouettes.

After being thrown into the thick of the action right from his rookie season in 2023 with 14 starts, the 6-foot, 210-pound quarterback believes he has made significant progress. Gone are the days when he relied solely on his legs to improvise on the field.

The ultimate goal: To become a franchise quarterback in the CFL

Dustin Crum makes no secret of his long-term ambitions. While he approaches his role as a backup in Montreal with great maturity, his ultimate goal remains to establish himself as the face of a CFL franchise.

The Montreal environment offers him a golden opportunity to refine his knowledge and polish his passing game. By working daily with Jason Maas and legendary offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo, Crum finds himself in the best possible school. While waiting to secure a permanent starting spot in a league with only nine teams, the versatile quarterback intends to make the most of every practice to prove his worth in his new colors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.