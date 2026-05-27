NFL Trade Market: Coleman, Kmet, Richardson, and Thibodeaux at the Center of Rumors

The frenzy of the spring trade market is slowly dying down in the NFL, but general managers never rest.

As the offseason is in full swing, trade speculation continues to shake up the league. ESPN experts have joined in on the fun by proposing realistic trade scenarios for four established players: Keon Coleman (Bills), Cole Kmet (Bears), Anthony Richardson Sr. (Colts), and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants).

In Buffalo, despite rumors sending wide receiver Keon Coleman to the Ravens or the Falcons, Bills management remains firm. General Manager Brandon Beane has shut the door on a trade, reiterating his confidence in his young target. The status quo also holds in Chicago for tight end Cole Kmet. Despite enticing offers from the Chiefs and Panthers, the Bears view Kmet as an indispensable leader and refuse to part ways with him without receiving a high-impact defensive passer in return.

With the New York Giants, the situation surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux is drawing attention. Though demoted to third in the pass-rusher rotation, his value remains high. The New Orleans Saints have tested the waters with a third-round pick, but New York is demanding a massive offer to let go of its 2022 first-round pick.

Anthony Richardson to the Minnesota Vikings?

The only confirmed trade reported by sources sends quarterback Anthony Richardson to Minnesota. After parting ways with the Indianapolis Colts following three injury-plagued seasons, Richardson is looking to revive his career.

The Vikings' offer, which includes a fifth-round pick, is proving to be the most attractive to Indianapolis. This trade would allow the athletic quarterback to further his development under the tutelage of Kevin O'Connell, while providing an intriguing future option for Minnesota behind Kyler Murray.

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