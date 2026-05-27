Davis Alexander is once again being asked about his knee

The Montreal Alouettes are heading into the 2026 season with a very clear priority: to avoid repeating the many issues that plagued their campaign last year.

After a season marked by instability at the quarterback position and several major injuries, the Montreal organization is determined to protect its key players in order to remain competitive through the end of the season.

The quarterback situation has, in fact, remained a top concern for the team since the start of training camp.

Essential depth at quarterback

Over the past few months, the Montreal Alouettes have realized just how crucial depth behind the starting quarterback can be during a long CFL season.

Injuries at that position in recent seasons have forced the team to quickly change its plans on multiple occasions, sometimes creating some offensive instability.

General Manager Danny Maciocia and the coaching staff are therefore working actively to ensure the team has enough reliable options behind its number one quarterback.

The goal is simple: to prevent a major injury from completely derailing the organization's ambitions, as has happened in the past.

Unlike some teams that made numerous changes during the offseason, the Montreal Alouettes have chosen to prioritize stability.

The organization still believes in the core currently in place and now wants to build on the foundation already established over the past few seasons.

This approach also allows the coaching staff to work more quickly on necessary adjustments without having to completely rebuild the team's identity.

Expectations remain high for the Montreal Alouettes heading into the 2026 season.

The team boasts several experienced players, a defense known for its intensity, and a fan base that remains deeply committed in Montreal.

But to hope for long-term success, the Alouettes know they must absolutely avoid the physical setbacks that have slowed their progress recently.

Injury management, particularly at the quarterback position, could therefore become one of the most decisive factors of their season.

One thing seems certain: in Montreal, no one wants to relive the same nightmare a second time.

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