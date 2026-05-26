Derwin James becomes the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers made a major move on Tuesday by signing Derwin James Jr . to a three-year contract extension worth $75.6 million .

With this new deal, James officially becomes the highest-paid defensive back in the entire NFL once again, a title he had previously held. He now surpasses Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens, who recently topped the salary scale at his position with an annual average of $25.1 million.

At 29 years old, James was entering the final season of the four-year, $76.53 million contract he signed in 2022. Since joining the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, he has established himself as one of the league's most dominant defensive players.

Last season, Derwin James Jr. played in 16 regular-season games, recording 94 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions. His performances earned him a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

His head coach, Jim Harbaugh, made no secret of his admiration for the player following a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Harbaugh stated that he saw James as “the best safety” he had ever seen in NFL history, highlighting his exceptional impact on the field and his football intelligence.

Since his professional debut, Derwin James Jr. has been selected for the Pro Bowl five times and earned All-Pro honors as early as his rookie season.

In 98 career games, he has tallied 684 tackles and 12 interceptions—statistics that attest to his consistency and importance within the Chargers' defense.

This extension also confirms the Los Angeles Chargers' commitment to building their identity around their defensive core, as the organization continues to harbor high ambitions in the American Football Conference.

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