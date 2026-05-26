A former star player is hoping to make a comeback in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins' offensive lineup is unrecognizable.

After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos and releasing superstar Tyreek Hill, the Florida franchise has embarked on a major rebuild. The gap in talent at the wide receiver position is striking, as the team has chosen to replace its cornerstones with veteran role players and young rookies selected late in the draft.

Amid this restructuring, a persistent rumor has resurfaced: that of a return to the NFL by a former team player, Odell Beckham Jr. During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero discussed the situation of veteran wide receivers still on the free-agent market heading into the 2026 season. Despite a blank 2025 season—marked by a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances—the analyst remains convinced that a team will eventually offer him an opportunity at the veteran minimum salary.

The last time we saw the star player on the field was in Miami in 2024, a partnership that ended in a bitter failure and a mid-season release after just 55 receiving yards.

An Unlikely Reunion for Dolphins Seeking Youth

Although some observers speculate on the value of his experience in mentoring the current roster, a reunion between the two sides seems highly unlikely. The Dolphins' front office has clearly expressed its intention to rejuvenate the roster in order to build the foundation for the future around new quarterback Malik Willis.

The Miami locker room is now banking on modest contracts awarded to players like Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, as well as a slew of hungry rookies. Training camp will serve as a true testing ground to determine who will seize their opportunity, confirming that Odell Beckham Jr.'s time in Florida is well and truly in the past.

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