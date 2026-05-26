$1 million for this CFL receiver

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have just made a major move in the Canadian Football League (CFL) free-agent market.

The Ontario-based organization has granted a historic contract extension to its star receiver Kenny Lawler, making him one of the highest-paid players in the history of the Canadian football league.

According to information revealed by renowned TSN reporter Dave Naylor, Lawler has signed a three-year deal worth $1 million. Specifically, the athlete will earn a salary of $300,000 for the current 2026 season, a figure that will rise to $330,000 in 2027 and peak at $370,000 in 2028. With the exception of Raghib “Rocket” Ismail's extraordinary deal with the Toronto Argonauts in 1991, this is the largest amount ever awarded to a wide receiver in the CFL.

The Tiger-Cats' generosity is no accident. At 31, Kenny Lawler is coming off a simply phenomenal season in Hamilton. The receiver dominated the league, catching 86 passes for a spectacular 1,443 yards and no fewer than 14 touchdowns, while maintaining a dominant average of 16.8 yards per catch.

An exceptional player to lead Hamilton to the Grey Cup

Before exploding onto the scene with the Tiger-Cats, the receiver had spent four of his first five professional seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he never surpassed 1,014 yards in a single season.

Now boasting an impressive career record of 342 receptions, 5,551 receiving yards, and 39 touchdowns, Lawler is the perfect leader. Already a two-time Grey Cup champion and a two-time CFL All-Star, Hamilton's dynamic number one now has the financial security and the mandate to bring the Tiger-Cats back to the top of Canadian football.

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