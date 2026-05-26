“That’s disrespectful”: Kelly Stafford defends her husband Matthew

Kelly Stafford recently expressed her frustration on social media about how many media outlets continue to refer to her husband, Matthew Stafford .

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Kelly Stafford said she finds it disrespectful that many journalists and football analysts still refer to the quarterback as “Matt” rather than “Matthew.”

According to her, this situation is particularly frustrating given the player's long career in the NFL.

“When people don't know him, they call him Matt. What bugs me is that he's been in the league for nearly two decades, and people whose job it is to cover him still call him Matt,” she wrote.

Kelly Stafford then added that she sees this as a lack of respect toward her husband.

“I find it very disrespectful, but honestly, it kind of goes hand in hand with Matthew's entire career.”

Kelly Stafford's comments quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media. Some users believe that using the nickname “Matt” is a common practice in professional sports and doesn't necessarily constitute a lack of respect.

Others, on the contrary, understand her point of view and believe that after such a long career, the media should use the player's preferred first name if it is clearly established.

Matthew Stafford currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams after spending several years with the Detroit Lions. Considered one of the most respected quarterbacks of his generation, he won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Kelly Stafford is known for regularly sharing her opinions on various topics related to football and the couple's family life. Her podcast and social media posts often generate a lot of buzz among NFL fans.

This latest public statement thus adds another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding media coverage of professional athletes and how they are portrayed in the public eye.

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