Antonio Brown SLAMS two NFL players during a live stream

Antonio Brown is once again causing a huge stir on social media following a TikTok live stream that has gone viral in the last few hours.

During the livestream, the former NFL player made some very controversial remarks about two other American football stars, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

In the video, Antonio Brown pointed to several trash cans while comparing them to the two players.

“That's Julio Jones. That's Odell Beckham. Look at how many trash cans I have to have,” he told his followers.

A user reportedly replied in the comments that Julio Jones “never abandoned his team,” a remark that seemed to irritate Brown.

The former wide receiver then replied very aggressively:

“I'm bigger. I'm bigger than the team. Go fuck yourself.”

This clip quickly went viral across several social media platforms, where reactions are sharply divided. Some users condemn Antonio Brown's comments and his often unpredictable behavior since the end of his NFL career, while others see it simply as another attempt to attract media attention.

Antonio Brown remains one of the most polarizing figures in modern American football. Despite immense talent on the field and several dominant seasons in the NFL, his career has often been marked by controversies, public conflicts, and impulsive behavior.

For their part, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. had not yet publicly responded to this video at the time of writing.

For several years now, Antonio Brown's online posts and comments have regularly drawn attention. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player has made numerous controversial statements on social media, often directed at former players, sports organizations, or public figures.

Even after retiring from professional football, Antonio Brown remains at the center of numerous discussions in the American sports world.

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