Davis Alexander really isn’t at 100%

The Montreal Alouettes' training camp continues in Quebec City, with the mood swinging between relief and caution.

After suffering a scare with his right knee during the first preseason game against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir, quarterback Davis Alexander returned to the field at Laval University's PEPS on Monday. Although medical exams showed no serious structural injury, the quarterback had to limit his practice.

After being taken to the hospital last Friday following just two offensive series, the player underwent a series of tests that yielded reassuring results. With the results coming back negative, his availability for the regular-season kickoff, scheduled for June 4 in Hamilton, is not in jeopardy. The athlete did, however, admit to still feeling some pain, estimating his current fitness level at about 80%, which explains his reduced workload earlier this week.

While Alexander recovers, competition is heating up among the quarterbacks. The Montreal organization is delighted with the return of Anthony Brown Jr., who rejoined the group after a week of forced absence. If his progress remains steady, he should see some playing time this Friday during the second preseason game in Ottawa.

Arnaud Desjardins will get a golden opportunity in Ottawa

The other major highlight of this preseason game will undoubtedly be Arnaud Desjardins. The Quebec-born quarterback, who led the “Birds” to their only touchdown last week, has received a major vote of confidence from his head coach. Jason Maas confirmed that he plans to insert Desjardins earlier in Friday's game to evaluate him against tougher opposition.

This final showdown against the Rouge et Noir will be crucial for the Alouettes' coaching staff. The very next day, management will have to make a series of cuts to reduce the roster to 45 active players. The defending champions will then head to Hamilton before returning to their home fans on June 12 to face the Toronto Argonauts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.