Jason Kelce accuses the NFL of destroying what it holds most dear

Once a legendary figure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce now uses his platform to critique the excesses of the sport that made him famous.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast New Heights, the former star center expressed deep concern: in his view, the NFL is undermining its most valuable asset—the traditional Sunday game.

For Kelce, the main problem lies in the league's constant drive to expand its schedule to other days of the week. Lured by the lucrative ratings of prime-time slots and holidays, the NFL is increasingly spreading out its games. Sunday afternoons, once considered sacred by millions of fans who organized their entire week around those few hours of sports, are thus losing their luster.

Statistics confirm this significant trend. According to data from Awful Announcing, the 2026 season features even fewer Sunday afternoon games than the previous year, with a 14-game decrease in this time slot compared to 2021.

Does the NFL's media overload threaten the spirit of the sport?

This expansion strategy divides fans. While some are thrilled to be able to watch football almost every day of the week thanks to exclusive games, others share Kelce's view. By shifting the Sunday schedule to Thursday, Friday, or Monday, the afternoon game blocks become less competitive and less captivating.

By moving away from this true cultural institution, the NFL risks undermining the unique atmosphere that has made it a historic success. It remains to be seen whether the pursuit of short-term profits will eventually wear out even the most loyal fans.

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