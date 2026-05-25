Disappointment for the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes played their first preseason game of the 2026 season on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium, but it was ultimately the Ottawa Rouge et Noir who came away with the victory by a score of 27–12.

Although the result wasn't what Montreal fans had hoped for, several developments caught the eye, notably Davis Alexander's concerning injury and Arnaud Desjardins' very promising debut.

Ottawa quickly set the tone for the game with a long offensive drive right from the start, capitalizing on a shaky start by the Montreal defense.

But the biggest concern arose when Davis Alexander left the game after just a few offensive drives. The Alouettes' quarterback appeared to be suffering from discomfort in his right knee following a play and had to undergo medical examinations.

Fortunately, Alexander was quick to reassure the media after the game, stating that the tests were primarily conducted as a precaution due to the pre-season context.

Arnaud Desjardins Sparks the Offence Late in the Game

After relatively quiet performances by Dustin Crum and James Morgan, it was ultimately Arnaud Desjardins who provided the Alouettes' best offensive moments.

The former Laval University Rouge et Or player immediately fired up the Montreal crowd by orchestrating a strong offensive drive late in the game. Thanks to his composure and sound decision-making, Montreal finally managed to score its only touchdown of the game.

Head coach Jason Maas was very positive about the young Quebec quarterback's performance after the game.

Even his teammate Davis Alexander praised his intelligence and ball handling.

For Desjardins, this evening represented above all the fulfillment of a major dream. Having recently believed he would have to put football behind him, he is now continuing to earn points in the battle for a spot with the Alouettes.

The two teams will face off next Friday in Ottawa for the final preseason game before the official start of the 2026 CFL season.

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