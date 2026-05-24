We finally know when A.J. Brown will be traded

Rumors surrounding A.J. Brown continue to dominate NFL news, with several sources now suggesting a possible trade to the Patriots as early as the beginning of June.

According to reporter Mike Florio, a deal could officially become feasible as early as June 2, when the Philadelphia Eagles' salary cap constraints would become more flexible. This window would notably allow the financial impact of the deal to be spread out over several seasons.

Florio even claims that the deal may already be informally agreed upon, with both organizations simply waiting for the right moment to make it official once physicals are completed and administrative clearances are obtained.

However, the story is far from unanimous in the sports media. Other analysts, including Mike Garafolo, believe that negotiations could drag on much longer—possibly until July—as the teams continue to adjust their respective strategies.

A Complex Situation Despite Clear Interest from the Patriots

The main obstacle remains salary cap management, a major factor for several interested teams. The Patriots, however, appear to be in a better financial position to absorb the contract of a star player like Brown, unlike other teams that would likely need to make additional moves to free up cap space.

For his part, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that despite rumors involving other teams like the Rams or the Jaguars, the Patriots scenario remains the most credible at this stage. According to him, those teams have already explored options without reaching a concrete agreement.

Schefter maintains that the Patriots remain the leading contenders to finalize a deal, even though discussions could still evolve in the coming weeks.

For NFL fans, this story has become one of the most closely watched of the offseason. Between speculation, financial constraints, and team strategies, A.J. Brown's future could quickly become one of the most significant moves in the trade market.

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