An unexpected opportunity for Arnaud Desjardins

Just when he thought he had turned the page on his football career, Arnaud Desjardins received a completely unexpected call from Danny Maciocia , inviting him to join the Montreal Alouettes ' training camp.

The news forced the young Quebecer to temporarily put his law career on hold to dive back into professional football, as RDS reports.

Just one week later, the Quebec quarterback has already made a name for himself by leading the Alouettes' only offensive drive that resulted in a touchdown during the preseason game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

For Desjardins, this lightning-fast transition represents a unique experience. Having joined the team earlier this week, he had to quickly learn the playbook, juggling video sessions and on-field drills in record time.

A quick adaptation that has caught the coaching staff's attention

According to head coach Jason Maas, the young quarterback has quickly adapted to his new environment. His performance in the preseason game was deemed encouraging, especially given the high pressure and very limited preparation time.

For his part, Desjardins remains cautious about his chances of securing an official spot on the roster. He says he wants to focus solely on his daily development and on the factors he can control, aware that competition is fierce at his position.

The Alouettes' general manager confirmed that the No. 3 quarterback spot is open, leaving the door ajar for the Quebec native. Although he still has to prove himself, his recent performance has helped him stand out.

Behind the established quarterbacks like James Morgan and other options the team has used, Desjardins is trying to establish himself in a pecking order that is still in flux.

Between a professional career in law and an unexpected return to the football field, his extraordinary journey is already drawing attention in the CFL.

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