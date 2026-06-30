The Ravens Could Be in Big Trouble with Their $112 Million Free Agent

The Baltimore Ravens were determined to step up their pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the 2026 offseason.

After several weeks of searching, the organization finally settled on Trey Hendrickson. However, this acquisition is already raising several questions due to the injuries that have plagued the veteran in recent years.

Before signing Hendrickson, however, Baltimore seemed on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest trades of the year by acquiring Maxx Crosby. The two teams had reached an agreement, and the Ravens were prepared to part with several first-round picks to secure the services of the Raiders' star player.

However, the deal was ultimately called off at the very last minute. According to multiple reports, medical exams conducted by Baltimore reportedly revealed concerns about Crosby's knee, which had recently undergone surgery to repair a meniscus. Faced with these risks, the Ravens decided to abandon the deal.

A few days later, management quickly turned its attention to Trey Hendrickson, who agreed to a four-year contract. In terms of talent, the defensive end has an impressive track record. Notably, he led the NFL in quarterback sacks in 2024 and has been selected for the Pro Bowl multiple times.

Nevertheless, many observers remain cautious. Hendrickson is coming off a particularly difficult 2025 season, hampered by a major hip and pelvic injury that limited him to just a handful of games.

An investment that could define Baltimore's season

The main challenge for the Ravens will now be determining whether Hendrickson can return to the level of play that made him one of the NFL's top pass-rushers. At 32, every injury becomes harder to overcome, especially for a player whose style relies on his explosiveness.

This uncertainty is all the more significant given that Baltimore is counting on him to transform a defense that has at times shown weaknesses against the pass, despite the presence of several top-tier players in the secondary.

Before his shortened season, however, Hendrickson had just put together two exceptional campaigns, racking up 17.5 sacks in each. The Ravens are obviously hoping to see that version of the player return rather than the one seen last year.

By betting on Hendrickson after letting Maxx Crosby go, Baltimore has chosen a player with elite potential, but whose physical condition will be one of the key issues to watch throughout the 2026 season. If the veteran stays healthy, this gamble could pay off. If not, the Ravens could quickly come to regret this decision.