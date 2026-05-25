The End of the Road for Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders, son of football legend Deion Sanders and brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders , seems to be gradually drifting away from his dream of a career in the NFL.

After a brief and difficult stint in the league, the player shared some very revealing comments about his current situation on his YouTube channel.

“I'm training like a normal person now,” he explained. “But preparing for camp, with a real structure, is on another level. You have to be a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel… and I don't think there's one in mine.”

Undrafted in the 2025 draft following his stint in Colorado, Shilo signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent. However, his time there was short-lived. He was ejected from a preseason game following an altercation and released shortly thereafter. Since then, he has been unable to secure another opportunity in the NFL.

His future now seems uncertain, and his recent comments suggest he doesn't foresee an imminent return to professional football.

An influential role alongside Shedeur Sanders

Despite this situation, Shilo remains very involved in the inner circle of his brother Shedeur, who is currently in the thick of a battle for a starting spot with the Cleveland Browns. This competition for the quarterback position is drawing a lot of attention, as the organization has yet to name an official starter.

Shilo, however, made headlines for other reasons this summer, notably after an online altercation with a journalist, which drew significant criticism.

Meanwhile, Shedeur continues to develop. The Browns organization is also keeping an eye on Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green in a highly competitive group of quarterbacks. Coaches note significant progress in his game reading and decision-making, even though the battle for the number one spot remains wide open.

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