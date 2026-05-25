Major signing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' backfield is set to regain its spark.

The Ontario-based team has officially announced the return of one of its most explosive players, American wide receiver and kick returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. This homecoming comes after a brief stint trying to break into the Cleveland Browns' roster in the NFL, from which he was released in mid-May.

To make room for the 26-year-old, the organization did not hesitate to make a difficult decision by releasing veteran Mario Alford. Ticats President of Football Operations Orlondo Steinauer expressed his delight at welcoming back this dynamic player, who is already thoroughly familiar with the team's culture and the demands of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, Wooden Sr. built a solid reputation in Hamilton during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 15 games, he racked up 1,185 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns, in addition to gaining 570 yards and scoring a touchdown on punt returns. Last season, he led the CFL with a spectacular average of 15 yards per punt return.

Elite potential for Scott Milanovich's offense

Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich is full of praise for his new weapon of mass destruction on special teams. According to the team's head coach, the young prodigy from Southern Utah University is only just scratching the surface of his immense potential.

Before making his mark in Hamilton, the spectacular returner had caught the attention of the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, in addition to making a brief stop with the British Columbia Lions. His return to Ontario promises to dazzle fans for the upcoming season.

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