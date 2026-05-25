Jacques Tanguay wants a CFL team in Quebec City

The proposal for a potential expansion of the Canadian Football League to Quebec City has just received significant backing.

Jacques Tanguay, a key figure in Quebec university football and the driving force behind the success of Laval University's Rouge et Or, now says he would actively support the arrival of a CFL franchise in the provincial capital—provided that a new stadium is part of the project.

In an interview with the Journal de Québec, Tanguay explained that the current facilities at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium are simply not up to modern professional league standards. Although the stadium already hosts certain major events and the Montreal Alouettes' training camps, he believes the infrastructure remains insufficient for a permanent franchise.

A New Stadium Deemed Essential

According to Jacques Tanguay, the physical limitations of TELUS Stadium make a significant expansion virtually impossible. Although the venue can accommodate more than 20,000 spectators during certain special events, its official capacity remains at approximately 12,750 seats.

The executive asserts that adding more seats would pose a major architectural challenge. On one side of the stadium are the PEPS facilities, while the other end is constrained by other university infrastructure. Even adding temporary sections in the end zones would not be considered a viable long-term solution.

In his view, if Quebec City truly wishes to host a tenth team in the Canadian Football League, a project for a new modern stadium will inevitably have to be considered.

The idea of a CFL expansion to Quebec City has been circulating for several years, but the issue seems to have gained momentum recently. Former commissioner Randy Ambrosie had already mentioned Quebec City as a potential market after the failure of the Atlantic Schooners project in Halifax. His successor, Stewart Johnston, also continues to express interest in the region.

Earlier this year, Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia even publicly stated that Quebec City represented “by far the best option available” for a future franchise.

Nevertheless, previous attempts in the region have yielded mixed results in terms of attendance. Preseason games held in Quebec City over the past few decades have not drawn massive crowds, even though the popularity of college football remains extremely strong in the capital.

The openness shown by Jacques Tanguay is seen as a significant development, given his influence in Quebec's sports and economic circles. Since the creation of the Rouge et Or program in 1996, his involvement has helped build one of the top powerhouses in Canadian college football.

Tanguay believes that a professional team would represent much more than just a sports project for Quebec City. In his view, a CFL franchise could become a major economic, tourism, and cultural driver for the city, while offering new opportunities to Quebec players wishing to continue their careers at home.

One major question remains, however: funding. As Tanguay humorously pointed out, the CFL can support the project as much as it wants, but the league itself will not finance the construction of a stadium. The challenge will therefore be to convince public and private partners to commit to an infrastructure project that could permanently transform Québec City's sports landscape.

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