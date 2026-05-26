An 18-year-old soccer player loses his life

The world of American college football is in mourning following the death of Deontavis Cooper , who died at the age of 18 in a tragic car accident.

According to reports from the American station WCTV, the young athlete was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident near the Georgia-Florida border.

Deontavis Cooper was set to join the Tulane Green Wave football program this week. He had just graduated from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.

Considered a promising young player, Cooper was embarking on an important stage of his athletic career with his upcoming arrival at Tulane University.

Following the announcement of his death, Tulane University released an emotional statement paying tribute to the young athlete.

In its statement, the program said:

“We mourn the passing of Deontavis Cooper, who was set to join our program this week.”

The organization also offered its condolences to the young man's family, friends, coaches, and teammates, highlighting the impact of this loss on the entire athletic community.

News of Deontavis Cooper's death quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media. Several players, coaches, and college football fans shared messages of support and sympathy for his loved ones.

This tragedy comes as Cooper was about to take a major step forward in his personal and athletic life. His arrival with the Green Wave marked the beginning of a new chapter filled with hope and ambition.

The young player's sudden death has left an entire community in shock.

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