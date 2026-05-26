The Ravens make an announcement regarding Lamar Jackson

The return of the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) has delighted the Baltimore Ravens organization.

After sitting out the first week of organized team activities (OTAs), star quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up at the practice field Tuesday morning, ready to kick off the second phase of summer training.

The Maryland franchise announced the news on its social media platforms with a simple post featuring the number 8 emoji, his lucky number. Last week, the superstar's absence from voluntary practices open to the media had raised some questions. The Ravens' new head coach, Jesse Minter, had been reassuring, however, stating that he expected to see his leader back very soon. Jackson was simply taking a few days off after a busy weekend in his hometown in Florida, where his high school retired his jersey.

Although these spring sessions are not mandatory, the quarterback's presence sends a strong signal to his teammates, especially since several other key players are still missing.

The Importance of OTAs in the Quest for a Super Bowl

For Lamar Jackson, this quick return to the sidelines is of paramount importance. Recent NFL history shows that the last quarterbacks to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy were all regular participants in these voluntary workouts. Additionally, Jackson is entering this camp under the guidance of Jesse Minter, who was named head coach last January.

Financially, the athlete is currently playing under the terms of his five-year contract signed in 2023. However, as he acts as his own agent, persistent rumors suggest he could negotiate another historic contract restructuring this offseason, aiming to surpass the $60 million annual average salary awarded to Dak Prescott. His early arrival thus demonstrates his total commitment to the franchise's ultimate goal.

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