A video of Patrick Mahomes on the field is sparking a reaction

There is good news for the Kansas City Chiefs , as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back on the field Tuesday for the first day of organized team activities (OTAs).

The organization shared a video showing Mahomes throwing passes, a particularly encouraging sight given the serious injury he suffered last December. The star quarterback tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and his lateral collateral ligament (LCL) during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

Although Tuesday's session was closed to the media, Mahomes' presence on the field represents a significant milestone in his rehabilitation process. Reporters will, however, be able to get a better look at his condition on Thursday, when the Chiefs officially open practice to media representatives.

In early May, head coach Andy Reid had already hinted that Mahomes was making good progress.

According to Reid, the veteran was “in a good position to be able to do certain things” during the team's voluntary activities. He also noted that the second phase of the offseason program does not include any physical contact or direct scrimmages between the offense and defense.

Since his injury, Mahomes has reportedly spent much of his winter at the Chiefs' training facility to accelerate his rehabilitation. Despite the severity of the injury, the 30-year-old quarterback is still aiming for a return for the first game of the regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their 2026 season with a Monday Night Football game at the legendary Arrowhead Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

Before his injury, Mahomes was having a tougher season than usual. He finished the year with 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions.

The Chiefs also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, a rare occurrence for the organization since Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

The gradual return of the three-time Super Bowl champion is therefore a huge source of hope for Kansas City as the next season approaches.

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