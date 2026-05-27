Is Alvin Kamara headed to Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers' backfield could undergo a dramatic shakeup in the coming weeks.

Following star running back Josh Jacobs' recent legal troubles, the Wisconsin organization faces major uncertainty heading into the upcoming season. To mitigate a potential suspension or prolonged absence of their star player, Packers executives could turn to the trade market and set their sights on an NFL superstar: Alvin Kamara.

The New Orleans Saints' star running back is currently in a limbo in Louisiana. At 30, the veteran no longer appears to be central to his franchise's future plans. This decline in standing is largely due to the Saints' recent and very costly acquisition of young talent Travis Etienne Jr. This major roster move makes Kamara's salary and status more easily expendable for New Orleans management, opening the door wide for a trade by the end of the summer.

From a purely athletic standpoint, Kamara is coming off a more modest season with 471 rushing yards on 131 carries and a single touchdown, supplemented by 33 receptions for 186 yards in 11 starts. Despite these declining statistics, his experience would prove invaluable in stabilizing an otherwise very inexperienced group of running backs in Green Bay.

The outcome of the Josh Jacobs case will dictate what happens next

Everything will obviously depend on the outcome of the legal proceedings surrounding Josh Jacobs. If the legal situation for the Packers' new player were to worsen, pursuing Alvin Kamara would instantly become a top priority for General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

From a financial and strategic standpoint, this trade would make a lot of sense for both teams. The Packers would acquire a versatile and hungry player capable of energizing Matt LaFleur's passing and running game, while the Saints would free up cap space to fully embrace the Etienne Jr. era. A situation to watch very closely.

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