A dramatic turn of events for Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell surprised many football fans by officially announcing his retirement from the NFL at just 28 years old.

According to the Dallas Cowboys' official website, the organization placed Campbell on the retired players list even before the start of the 2026 season.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Campbell had enjoyed a stellar college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He notably won the national championship in the college playoffs in 2015 before having an exceptional season in 2018.

That year, he caught 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten Conference in receiving touchdowns. His performances earned him a second-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Unfortunately for Campbell, injuries quickly slowed his progress in the NFL.

A major injury sustained in 2020, including tears to the medial collateral ligament and the posterior cruciate ligament, limited him to just 15 games over his first three professional seasons.

The wide receiver bounced back in 2022, however, with his best season to date. He played in all 17 of the Colts' games, recording 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

That productive season then allowed him to sign a one-year, $4.7 million contract with the New York Giants in 2023.

However, his time in New York proved to be much more difficult. Used sparingly, Campbell had only recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards in 12 games.

After his time with the Giants, Campbell continued his journey in the NFC East.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, even winning Super Bowl LIX despite an offensive contribution limited to six receptions during the season.

In 2025, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but played in only one game before finally deciding to turn the page on his professional career.

Although his time in the NFL never fully lived up to the immense expectations placed on him after his college years, Parri

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