Rumors of an A.J. Brown trade: talks are reportedly far from being finalized

It's the NFL's most talked-about open secret: the Philadelphia Eagles are actively laying the groundwork to trade their star wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

By delaying this major trade past the June 1 deadline, the Pennsylvania franchise would dramatically reduce the financial impact of his contract on its salary cap.

Until very recently, Brown's destination seemed all but set in stone. Numerous reports had the dynamic player headed to the New England Patriots, a logical fit that would have reunited him with his former head coach from the Titans, Mike Vrabel. This ideal scenario had Patriots fans salivating, eager to see their passing attack take it to the next level.

However, this outcome, anticipated by the entire league, is far from guaranteed. While initial reports already indicated that no verbal agreement had been reached between the two organizations, new revelations are casting a serious chill over the ongoing discussions.

A deal far from finalized, according to Ian Rapoport

Renowned insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has dashed the hopes of Massachusetts football fans. According to his exclusive information, a trade sending A.J. Brown to Foxborough is “not particularly close” to being finalized.

This turn of events shows that negotiations between the Eagles and the Patriots are stalling, or even that Philadelphia's demands remain too high for New England. As the countdown to June begins, A.J. Brown's future remains completely uncertain. While the door to the Patriots hasn't completely closed, other teams on the lookout for a top-tier receiver could very well take advantage of the situation to enter the fray and disrupt the initial plans.

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