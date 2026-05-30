The Hurricanes taunted HFTV (and their mascot did the same to the CH)

Last night, the Hurricanes ended the Canadiens' season. The team won Game 5 of the series 6-1, thereby securing their spot in the final against the Golden Knights.

And they did so by completely outclassing the Habs, who were never able to find an answer.

That said, it's worth noting that, overall, the team was gracious in victory. We know the two teams have developed a rivalry since the hostile takeover sagas, but the Canes were pretty easy on the Habs.

All class from a couple of legends pic.twitter.com/pVpseCe15n — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 30, 2026

But of course, the club couldn't resist living up to its reputation and having the last word. Except it wasn't the Habs who paid the price, but rather… HFTV.

The Hurricanes reposted a video of fans chanting “Sweep Carolina,” claiming that the Habs would win the Stanley Cup. And the series winners, in response to all that, simply wrote “SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD” in reference to the song's actual lyrics.

Fair game, hehe.

SO GOOD

SO GOOD SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/5tJA1oZX0v — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 30, 2026

Obviously, having won the series puts the Hurricanes in a position to have the last word right now. And we know that the guys at HFTV, who love to tease fans and have fun, are capable of taking it in stride when it's done the right way.

That said, even if the Canes didn't directly rub it in the Canadiens' faces, their mascot's X account certainly did. On a big poster, an acrostic was created using the word “Habs” to spell out “Have A Bon Summer.”

The language could be better, but whatever.

We know that the Hurricanes, who've been dubbed the “Bunch of Jerks” for the past few years, aren't afraid to play the villain and stir up trouble. And just yesterday, the team lived up to its reputation.

They didn't do it by directly targeting the Canadiens… but that didn't stop them from celebrating in their usual style, hehe.

In a nutshell

– That's right. And the vast majority of his playoff points were scored on the power play.

It was a tough playoff run for Cole Caufield. pic.twitter.com/qdpSk3ehPj — BarDown (@BarDown) May 30, 2026

– I love that!

– Great read on Kyle Dubas.