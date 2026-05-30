Here is how much the Canadiens earned for their playoff run

The Montreal Canadiens' season is unfortunately over, but I can't help feeling that “it was about time it ended.”

We had some amazing moments during the first two rounds, but let's just say the last few games were really tough to watch, and it wasn't enjoyable at all anymore.

The Carolina Hurricanes' awful play had us looking forward to the Habs' offseason.

In short, it's officially over for the Habs, and we can truly be proud of the team, despite a very tough conference final.

Thanks to this run, Martin St-Louis's squad has gained a ton of experience for the future, but also a lot of money.

In fact, thanks to their run to the third round, the Canadiens will receive $2.25 million from the NHL.

The distribution of the funds is at the team's discretion, for those wondering. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 30, 2026

Geoff Molson will be able to distribute this money to his players as he sees fit in the form of bonuses, given that players no longer receive their paychecks during the playoffs.

It's a nice bonus, which will allow each of the 23 Habs players to earn about $100,000 ($97,826.09 to be exact), if the Habs decide to distribute the amount equally.

When I say 23 players, I'm counting the 23 players who participated in the playoffs by playing at least one game in any round.

Otherwise, if we count all the players currently on the Montreal Canadiens' roster, that would make 29 players.

Patrik Laine, Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher, and Samuel Montembeault are the extra players.

If they also receive a share of the money, the bonus will be smaller for each of the 23 players who played at least one game in the playoffs.

In short, the Habs received money for their run, but it's fairly minimal, at least by hockey standards.

In Brief

– A story to watch this summer.

Chris Johnston: Re Jason Robertson/Stars: Finding the right number hasn't been easy; a trade is not yet something the Stars want to seriously entertain – The Athletic (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 30, 2026

– This will be very interesting to watch.

The 2026 draft is shaping up to be chaotic! The latest news from Sur le Marché https://t.co/ef6rFVAhKp — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 30, 2026

– For those interested.