At least Martin St-Louis admits he’s learned a lot

In hindsight, as painful as it is to see the Montreal Canadiens eliminated in the conference finals, every Habs fan would have chosen this outcome without a second thought at the start of the season.

Making the playoffs wasn't even a certainty at the start of the season, and yet here the Habs are, in the NHL's Final Four—among the league's top four teams.

It's an absolutely incredible achievement, and above all, it's invaluable experience that simply can't be bought.

Winning two seven-game series against two excellent teams like Tampa Bay and Buffalo, who finished higher in the standings, is worth a great deal in the development of the NHL's youngest team.

It's an unparalleled experience that anyone would have jumped at the chance to have even before the season began—and that goes for both the players and the head coach, who has been criticized for refusing to make changes.

In fact, at the start of his press conference, Martin St-Louis explained that, in addition to his players, he himself had learned a lot during the playoffs.

Listen to the postgame media sessions following tonight's Game 5 against Carolina Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight's Game 5 against the Hurricanes#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Pukqg5NZR4 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2026

St. Louis makes it clear: the playoff run has allowed him and his team to grow tremendously and gain a lot of momentum for the future.

Getting this far in the playoffs with such a young team is priceless, and it's the kind of experience people will look back on if this team ever makes it all the way.

The head coach is truly proud of his team, and he firmly believes that this run represents a huge learning experience for the future.

“You learn a lot more from failures than from successes.” – Martin St-Louis

And let's just say that with a loss like this in the conference finals, there will be a LOT to learn, in addition to the great achievements of winning both Game 7s.

The Montreal Canadiens are a great team and have a bright future ahead of them.

This playoff run is exactly what was needed to learn, but also to allow Kent Hughes to see enough to know precisely what he needed to do to improve his team.

Now let's see what happens next, with the draft, free agency, and the offseason.

In a Nutshell

– Things went south after the first two games in Carolina.

High-danger shots on goal totals for the Eastern Conference Final were 44-24 in favor of Carolina, according to NHL EDGE, but the dominance was in the last three games (they were tied 11-11 through the first two games, including a 5-3 CAR lead in Game 2). In Games 3-5, the Hurricanes outshot the Hurricanes 33-13. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 30, 2026

– Note.

The Canadiens will hold their annual season review on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. We'll bring you the key press conferences live on @BPMSportsRadio throughout the day. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 30, 2026

– Wow.