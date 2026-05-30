Frederik Andersen played for his agent, Claude Lemieux

The death of Claude Lemieux in recent days has shocked the hockey world, especially Montreal Canadiens fans, as he had just carried the torch during Game 3 on Wednesday.

It was all the more shocking to learn that Lemieux had taken his own life.

In short, his passing at just 60 years old has left many people in mourning, whether in his family, with the Habs, or across the NHL.

Claude Lemieux, who had hoped to become the Canadiens' general manager, was still a player agent at the time of his death, leaving several players without representation.

One of those players—and, incidentally, the first client of Lemieux's career as an agent—is Frederik Andersen, the 36-year-old goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes.

For Andersen, Claude Lemieux was like family, so last night, he played for his agent.

Freddie Andersen spoke with @Jackie_Redmond after winning the East and making his longtime agent Claude Lemieux proud pic.twitter.com/2ERLqHo5SD — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 30, 2026

Indeed, Andersen explained in a post-game interview that he wanted to make his agent proud by reaching the Stanley Cup Final with a strong performance, and that's exactly what he did.

Andersen had his best game of the series, stopping 23 of the 24 shots he faced—the highest total recorded by the Canadiens in this series.

He made several excellent key saves that completely prevented the Habs from even thinking about a comeback.

Andersen clearly made his agent very proud, and the agent was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

The Hurricanes' goaltender is currently enjoying the best moments of his career, and let's just say that with this terrible news, Andersen is even more motivated to go all the way for Claude Lemieux.

Andersen, who is 36 years old, by the way, has a chance to break an NHL record: the fewest goals allowed by a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender.

The Hurricanes' #31 has allowed 20 goals in 13 games so far, while the record is 38 goals allowed by Jonathan Quick in 20 games in 2012.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 20 goals in 13 playoff games. Twenty. He's played every minute of the #SoundTheSiren 12-1 run – and has a shot at shattering modern records. Fewest GA:

2012 #LAKings Quick 38 GA (20 GP)

2003 #njdevils Brodeur 40 GA (24)

1996 #GoAvsGo Roy 41 GA (22) — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 30, 2026

Let's just say this is a more than achievable feat for Andersen.

He played a major role in the Hurricanes' record run to the Stanley Cup Final with just a single loss.

In a Flash

– Indeed.

The Stanley Cup Final is going to be physical and loud… pic.twitter.com/JnTt4I2KKZ — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) May 30, 2026

– That hurts.

It's official. The Montreal Canadiens are out of the playoffs and my favorite stat holds for another year. A U.S. team has won the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup (Baltimore Stallions, 1995) more recently than a Canadian team has won the NHL's Stanley Cup (Montreal, 1993). — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) May 30, 2026

– Read this.