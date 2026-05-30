Injury report for the CH: it looks like it’s going to be VERY bad

The National Hockey League playoffs obviously take a heavy toll on every team every year.

The rough, physical, intense, and emotional play of the playoffs means that many players end up injured, but given what's at stake with the Stanley Cup, these guys play anyway.

Each team therefore ends up with a long list of injured players after being eliminated from the spring tournament, and let's just say the Montreal Canadiens will be no exception.

Indeed, following their elimination from the playoffs last night in the conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, the Habs are expected to take stock of their season, which will reveal the various injuries within the team.

Well, according to rumors, we should expect a very heavy injury report.

On the rumor front, I'm told the injury report will be very extensive for the Habs. Suzuki reportedly has a thigh tear.

Slafkovsky reportedly has two significant injuries: shoulder and leg.

Dobson is reportedly unable to close his hand.

Hutson reportedly has a banged-up shoulder. #GoHabsGo — Alexandre Tétreault (@AlexTetreault_) May 30, 2026

Several players are really banged up, and let's just say that for now, according to the rumors, these are pretty much the Habs' best players.

From what we know so far—and while other players and their injuries could be added to this list—four big names are reportedly pretty banged up.

Captain Nick Suzuki is reportedly dealing with a thigh tear, which partly explains why we haven't seen as much of him in recent games, despite his 16 points—including four goals—in 19 playoff games.

As for Juraj Slafkovsky, as we've strongly suspected for a while, he's reportedly dealing with two significant injuries—one to his shoulder and one to his leg.

As for Noah Dobson, who injured his hand late in the regular season but returned to action earlier than expected in the playoffs, well, he's reportedly unable to make a fist.

Let's just say that pretty much prevents a hockey player from performing.

And finally, Lane Hutson is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury.

In short, let's just say that the two seven-game series took their toll, and that clearly, the Habs were running on fumes and were nearly out of healthy players.

The list is likely to grow, as Kaiden Guhle is clearly injured, Cole Caufield wasn't the same in the playoffs, and potentially other players as well.

In a Nutshell

– Well said.

The Canadiens lost because Carolina is built to suffocate teams for 60 minutes. Montreal is still building toward that level of depth, pressure, and puck possession. It wasn't coaching. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) May 30, 2026

– Very true.

It was a nail-biter. Who would have thought that a goal disallowed for offside would be the turning point of the series? — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) May 30, 2026

– The fans' mood swings.