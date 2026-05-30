Injury report for the CH: it looks like it’s going to be VERY bad

Mathis Therrien
Injury report for the CH: it looks like it’s going to be VERY bad
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The National Hockey League playoffs obviously take a heavy toll on every team every year.

The rough, physical, intense, and emotional play of the playoffs means that many players end up injured, but given what's at stake with the Stanley Cup, these guys play anyway.

Each team therefore ends up with a long list of injured players after being eliminated from the spring tournament, and let's just say the Montreal Canadiens will be no exception.

Indeed, following their elimination from the playoffs last night in the conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, the Habs are expected to take stock of their season, which will reveal the various injuries within the team.

Well, according to rumors, we should expect a very heavy injury report.

Several players are really banged up, and let's just say that for now, according to the rumors, these are pretty much the Habs' best players.

From what we know so far—and while other players and their injuries could be added to this list—four big names are reportedly pretty banged up.

Captain Nick Suzuki is reportedly dealing with a thigh tear, which partly explains why we haven't seen as much of him in recent games, despite his 16 points—including four goals—in 19 playoff games.

As for Juraj Slafkovsky, as we've strongly suspected for a while, he's reportedly dealing with two significant injuries—one to his shoulder and one to his leg.

As for Noah Dobson, who injured his hand late in the regular season but returned to action earlier than expected in the playoffs, well, he's reportedly unable to make a fist.

Let's just say that pretty much prevents a hockey player from performing.

And finally, Lane Hutson is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury.

In short, let's just say that the two seven-game series took their toll, and that clearly, the Habs were running on fumes and were nearly out of healthy players.

The list is likely to grow, as Kaiden Guhle is clearly injured, Cole Caufield wasn't the same in the playoffs, and potentially other players as well.


In a Nutshell

– Well said.

– Very true.

– The fans' mood swings.

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