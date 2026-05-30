The CH’s 2026 Summer Season: Time to “break some eggs”—or not?

So, the Canadiens couldn't find the resources to turn the tide in their series against the Hurricanes.

The reasons are simple: they didn't have the resources or the experience to do so.

Never mind, I believe this playoff run has provided us with a goldmine of information on the team's true strengths, weaknesses, and needs—information that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton were eager to obtain in preparation for their upcoming major decisions.

A “fairly” untouchable core

As a result, we were able to confirm certain assumptions about the players who make up the team's core.

1. Lane Hutson is a top-notch hockey player. Regardless of his size, he can be the #1 defenseman on a future championship team. His energy level is unmatched on the team: he's a competitor like few others. After yesterday's game, he was the second-most-used defenseman in the NHL still in the playoffs in the third round at 25:27, just behind Shea Theodore.

2. Jakub Dobes is also an exceptional competitor. The playoffs were the culmination of a season in which he did nothing but improve. Eligible for a contract extension as early as this summer, this will be a “hot” topic in the coming weeks.

The amount and length of the deal will be very revealing for the organization's goaltending hierarchy, unless they want to take next season to better assess whether he or Fowler deserves the big contract associated with the #1 role… But let's just say it would be quite surprising if he were traded at the height of his Montreal glory, like a certain Jaroslav Halak in 2010. In his contract negotiations, he'll be able to point out that he was the best goaltender still in the playoffs heading into the third round…

3. We would undoubtedly have liked to see Nick Suzuki perform even better in the playoffs, especially at five-on-five. Fatigue may be setting in for him a bit. But, averaging 22 minutes and 16 seconds per game, he remained the most-used forward in this year's playoffs through the end of the third round, just a few seconds ahead of Jack Eichel. What Suzuki needs most is a second center to give him a breather. It couldn't be clearer.

4. Perhaps Juraj Slafkovsky wasn't at 100% after the few hard hits he took in the first two rounds. He's had his ups and downs. But at just 22 years old, and averaging 19:56 minutes per game, this playoff run has been a sensational experience for him; it will only make him better prepared for the years ahead. To help him continue developing to his full potential—and at the risk of repeating myself—we'd like to see him play on the penalty kill starting next year: he's the team's best forward at blocking shots.

5. Perhaps the quest for 50 goals has worn him down a bit mentally and physically, as we saw very little of the dynamic, clutch Cole Caufield we know during the playoffs. The more defensive-minded style of play this spring against teams as powerful and defensively sound as the Lightning, Sabres, and Hurricanes certainly didn't help either… Here's another player who will one day benefit from a second line capable of contributing more…

But one can still wonder if there isn't a slim chance that this outstanding scorer might one day be included in a trade for a winger who is both talented and physically imposing…

6. With an average of 17:03 of ice time, Ivan Demidov is the 80th most-used forward in these playoffs. At 20 years old, that's really not too shabby—in fact, he could have been given a bit more. But that will come soon enough, as he is the most talented forward on his team, and we don't realize enough just how much he has already improved since arriving in Montreal.

Whether it's with Suzuki, Hage, or someone else, he'll be playing alongside a center worthy of his talent before the team's next playoff run. We'll talk soon about his future contract, which he's expected to sign this summer and which should make him the team's highest-paid forward starting in 2027–2028. A future 100-point scorer.

7. Like all his teammates, Alex Newhook has a slightly harder time standing out against the Canes, but his 7 goals, 10 points, and +3 rating in 19 games confirm that he's a playoff player and would make a top-tier third-line forward who could be signed to a long-term contract as early as this summer. But who knows, #15 could also serve as a trade chip in the hunt for bigger game…

8. It was an unfair situation for Noah Dobson, who was playing despite an injury to his left thumb or wrist. With just one assist in 13 games and a -7 rating, it's clear that the team's highest-paid player's contribution doesn't reflect his talent. At 22:03, he had nearly the same average ice time as Alexandre Carrier (21:01). If healthy, he would likely have played more than 25 minutes per game…

9. The 53rd most-used defenseman in this playoff series (20:29), Kaiden Guhle, showed us the best of his competitive spirit as well as a highly valuable offensive and defensive contribution (8 assists in 19 games, a +/– of 0). What a warrior! Ideally, he'd be a “fifth defenseman” playing on an excellent third pairing for a championship-caliber team. But for that to happen, Reinbacher or a right-handed defenseman (Nemec? Hronek?) from elsewhere would need to settle in town…

That said, given the depth on the left side of the blue line (and Matheson's long-term contract), there's still a possibility that Guhle could be traded away in a major deal. His value has undoubtedly risen in recent weeks…

10. Extending the contract of the indomitable Mike Matheson seems to have been a good idea. With nearly 25 minutes per game (24:51), 2 goals, 2 assists, and a very respectable -1 rating, the Montreal native has provided a little bit of everything for his team, including plenty of physicality. That said, in front of the net, we could have used a double dose on a few occasions…

A “bottom six” in need of a shake-up?

If nothing (or almost nothing) changes, the Habs' “bottom six” should normally feature Danault, Evans, Anderson, Bolduc, Texier, and Newhook next year, all of whom are under contract with the team.

There's also the possibility that Dach will continue his career in Montreal by agreeing to reinvent himself as a bottom-six player. As for Kapanen, we'll come back to that later…

In short, it's far from bad, but as Simon Boisvert pointed out this week, is this the ideal “mix” for the last two lines?

Aren't we missing a bit of grit, consistency, and reliability, like what we see on Carolina's last two lines?

Could guys like Blake Coleman or Ross Colton help out via a trade?

Would the fiery and versatile center Boone Jenner (33) as well as the big wingers Mason Marchement (31), or even Anders Lee (35) or the return of the prodigal son, Michael McCarron (31), be good acquisitions on the free-agent market?

The young, energetic, and fiery Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, for their part, will have to knock down doors at the upcoming training camps, as they'll first need to prove they're NHL-caliber players…

What to do with Gallagher?

Gallagher will be in the final year of his contract. He could remain on the team's roster as the 13th forward. But a trade or, more realistically, a buyout seem to be even more viable options.

A buyout would cost the Canadiens $3,833,000 against the cap next year and only $1,330,000 in 2027-2028. That's very manageable, especially if they need a little more room to make a big move…

One might also wonder if Laval wouldn't be an option in his case…

Is it time to break some eggs—or not?

So, there isn't much to change.

There aren't any major issues with the core, the depth of the roster, the defense, or the goaltending.

But there are certainly some important additions and adjustments to be made.

At this stage of the rebuild, the Habs have reached this point.

Virtually useless and unused in the playoffs, Oliver Kapanen seems like a prime candidate for a trade. We don't see him in the “top six” long-term, and he seems a bit too “generic” for the “bottom six.”

One could almost say the same thing about Dach…

That said, neither Kapanen nor Dach would be major pieces in a big trade, nor would a late first-round pick next June.

If we're talking about major pieces, we have to mention the talented center Michael Hage, the equally talented winger Alexander Zharovsky, and the right-handed defenseman David Reinbacher.

These are three players on the verge of the NHL whose value would allow for immediate and substantial improvements to the Canadiens.

Hage is one of the best centers not yet playing in the NHL, and in his case, it's safe to say it's by choice (which he may regret).

With a third-round pick in the spring of 2026, the Habs are clearly ahead of schedule and can afford to be patient with Hage. At 21 years old, 6'1” and nearly 200 lbs, he should be able to make an impact as soon as he arrives in Montreal, which would happen no later than April 2027, on the eve of the next playoffs.

But, as we've said before, his refusal to start his career with the Canadiens this spring didn't sit well with his bosses, and that opens the door to plenty of speculation.

Hage's value is VERY high right now, and the Canadiens undoubtedly realize they can aim for the Cup as early as next year by trading him for a second (or first!) center who has reached his prime.

In his case, the hunt for the big fish will undoubtedly revolve around him as the headliner. If the return doesn't include a center of the caliber of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby, Nico Hischier, Robert Thomas, or Quinton Byfield, Hughes and Gorton would probably be better off being patient.

In the case of winger Zharovsky, the “KHL Rookie of the Year,” who is also expected to make a late arrival in North America next April, his value also seems very good, though a bit more uncertain than Hage's.

Could Zharovsky be the key player in a trade involving wingers like Matthew Knies, Jason Robertson, Jordan Kyrou, or (just kidding!) Brandon Hagel? Or could he be considered in exchange for an effective but slightly less sought-after center like, say, Vincent Trochek?

In Reinbacher's case, his value is much lower today than it was on the day he was drafted. But he could undoubtedly be the key player—or one of them—in acquiring a more seasoned right-handed defenseman (we're thinking again of Hronek in Vancouver or the “unlucky” Nemec in New Jersey, a friend of Slafkovsky's…).

Conclusion

In short, while the 2025–2026 season was spectacular in many ways, the summer of 2026 promises to be very interesting and revealing for what lies ahead.

Will we crack the eggs right away to make an omelet?

Or will we wait for the eggs to hatch to watch the little chicks grow?

It sure smells a lot like an omelet, if you ask me. But that doesn't mean we'll crack all the eggs…

The CH will have the means and resources to “pay” through self-sufficiency and/or transaction fees, but only if it's truly worth it.

Because it still has the luxury of being patient.