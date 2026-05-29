The Canadiens will have the 28th pick in the upcoming draft

The season ended a few minutes ago.

Despite a strong playoff run (the Habs did manage to knock out two powerhouses), the Hurricanes were just too strong.

Now, we turn our attention to the draft. It's official: the team will have the 28th overall pick, followed by the Avalanche (29th), the Knights/Hurricanes (30th and 31st), and the Senators (32nd).

By reaching the Conference Finals, the Canadiens moved from 25th overall to 28th overall. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 30, 2026

By playing five more games in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Habs moved from the 25th pick to the 28th pick. At this point, I'd rather see the core gain playoff experience than “draft three spots earlier.”

The question is probably not who Kent Hughes will draft, but rather: “to which team will he trade his pick.”

We know the GM will be aggressive in improving his team. I have nothing against the prospect who will be selected at No. 28, but he won't be the savior starting next season.

The Athletic has identified young William Hakansson as a potential target for Montreal.

But once again, the pick could (very likely) be traded.

The draft will be held in Buffalo this season, on June 26 and 27. The free-agent market, which won't go down in history, opens on July 1.

It's really the trades that are likely to make the headlines this summer in the NHL. Let's not forget that the salary cap is set to rise, as well.

Extensions

Several contracts will expire next July. The biggest one is Patrik Laine's ($8.7 million).

Kirby Dach, Joe Veleno, and Zachary Bolduc will become restricted free agents.

On defense, only Arber Xhekaj doesn't have a contract in hand for next season.

Yes, several million dollars will be coming off the payroll, but let's not forget that the more lucrative contracts for Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson, and Alexandre Texier will take effect as early as 2026–2027.