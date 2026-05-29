The CH has lost four straight games: they’re out

Raphael Simard
The CH has lost four straight games: they’re out
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

Tonight in Carolina, the Habs were trying to stay in the playoff race.

Martin St-Louis made no changes to his lineup.

Here are the lineups:

The first period was a carbon copy of Game 4.

The Hurricanes scored three goals to take a 3-0 lead.

Taylor Hall first scored a controversial goal.

Should there have been a call for goaltender interference?

Logan Stankoven then doubled his team's lead with a perfect shot.

Then, Eric Robinson, on a breakaway, scored a third goal in the period.

After Jackson Blake's fourth goal, which made it 4-0, chants of “Olé, Olé, Olé” could be heard.

In Carolina…

Final score: 6-1. Cole Caufield saved the team's pride by scoring on the power play.

That's how the Habs' season ended: eliminated in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday in Carolina. The Raleigh club has finally silenced its demons; it will compete for the Cup for the first time since 2006.

As for the Canadiens, they will hold the 28th pick in the upcoming draft.


Overtime

– Yeah, not ideal…

– Phew.

– Nice gesture.

– Not an easy series for him.

– Big season for them.

– Yes.

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