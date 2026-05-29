The CH has lost four straight games: they’re out
Tonight in Carolina, the Habs were trying to stay in the playoff race.
Martin St-Louis made no changes to his lineup.
Here are the lineups:
Tonight's projected lineup
Tonight's projected lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Ml3gcwnp89
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2026
Hurricanes in warmup:
Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson
Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Gostisbehere-Nikishin
Andersen (vs. Dobes)
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 29, 2026
The first period was a carbon copy of Game 4.
The Hurricanes scored three goals to take a 3-0 lead.
Taylor Hall first scored a controversial goal.
TAYLOR HALL PUTS AWAY THE LOOSE PUCK AND THE CANES LEAD IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/V7bbB0NzNJ
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2026
Should there have been a call for goaltender interference?
Logan Stankoven then doubled his team's lead with a perfect shot.
LOGAN STANKOVEN MAKES IT 2-0 CANES
CAROLINA WANTS TO END THIS TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/LoEHOyOWqm
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2026
Then, Eric Robinson, on a breakaway, scored a third goal in the period.
ERIC ROBINSON!!! THE CANES ARE BUZZING IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/4cCiZsFyfi
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2026
After Jackson Blake's fourth goal, which made it 4-0, chants of “Olé, Olé, Olé” could be heard.
In Carolina…
Ouch… https://t.co/VhdxRW2ukE
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 30, 2026
Final score: 6-1. Cole Caufield saved the team's pride by scoring on the power play.
Cole Caufield puts the Canadiens on the board. #GoHabsGo vs. #SoundTheSiren pic.twitter.com/M9sgzQzpcp
— RDS (@RDSca) May 30, 2026
That's how the Habs' season ended: eliminated in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday in Carolina. The Raleigh club has finally silenced its demons; it will compete for the Cup for the first time since 2006.
As for the Canadiens, they will hold the 28th pick in the upcoming draft.
Overtime
– Yeah, not ideal…
Attn: Gary Bettman https://t.co/7I2H9AGioV
— Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) May 30, 2026
– Phew.
The Habs have the fewest shots in a 3-game span in NHL playoff history. pic.twitter.com/c8h6XNSlL3
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 30, 2026
– Nice gesture.
A tribute is paid to Claude Lemieux in Carolina
A pregame moment for Claude Lemieux in Carolina pic.twitter.com/dqPKxoPoah
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2026
– Not an easy series for him.
We thought Guhle was injured; now we have proof. The look on his face as he got up there said it all. Even if he wanted to play, it was up to the coach to say no; I need someone who'll be 100% out there. #GoHabsGo
— Karine Hains (@KarineHains) May 30, 2026
– Big season for them.
Games played this season:
Suzuki: 101 (107 with the Olympics)
Slafkovsky: 101 (107 with the Olympics)
Demidov: 101
Hutson: 101
Caufield: 100
Bolduc: 97
Dobson: 93
Kapanen: 89 (92 with the Olympics)
It's a golden learning experience for many young players and young veterans.
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 30, 2026
– Yes.
Thoughts on the Canadiens. This isn't a flash in the pan; it's something to build on. pic.twitter.com/N53ROF3uY4
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 30, 2026