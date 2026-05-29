The CH has lost four straight games: they’re out

Tonight in Carolina, the Habs were trying to stay in the playoff race.

Martin St-Louis made no changes to his lineup.

Here are the lineups:

Hurricanes in warmup: Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis

Hall-Stankoven-Blake

Ehlers-Staal-Martinook

Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson Slavin-Chatfield

Miller-Walker

Gostisbehere-Nikishin Andersen (vs. Dobes) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 29, 2026

The first period was a carbon copy of Game 4.

The Hurricanes scored three goals to take a 3-0 lead.

Taylor Hall first scored a controversial goal.

TAYLOR HALL PUTS AWAY THE LOOSE PUCK AND THE CANES LEAD IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/V7bbB0NzNJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2026

Should there have been a call for goaltender interference?

Logan Stankoven then doubled his team's lead with a perfect shot.

LOGAN STANKOVEN MAKES IT 2-0 CANES CAROLINA WANTS TO END THIS TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/LoEHOyOWqm — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2026

Then, Eric Robinson, on a breakaway, scored a third goal in the period.

ERIC ROBINSON!!! THE CANES ARE BUZZING IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/4cCiZsFyfi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2026

After Jackson Blake's fourth goal, which made it 4-0, chants of “Olé, Olé, Olé” could be heard.

In Carolina…

Final score: 6-1. Cole Caufield saved the team's pride by scoring on the power play.

That's how the Habs' season ended: eliminated in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Tuesday in Carolina. The Raleigh club has finally silenced its demons; it will compete for the Cup for the first time since 2006.

As for the Canadiens, they will hold the 28th pick in the upcoming draft.

Overtime

– Yeah, not ideal…

– Phew.

The Habs have the fewest shots in a 3-game span in NHL playoff history. pic.twitter.com/c8h6XNSlL3 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 30, 2026

– Nice gesture.

A tribute is paid to Claude Lemieux in Carolina A pregame moment for Claude Lemieux in Carolina pic.twitter.com/dqPKxoPoah — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2026

– Not an easy series for him.

We thought Guhle was injured; now we have proof. The look on his face as he got up there said it all. Even if he wanted to play, it was up to the coach to say no; I need someone who'll be 100% out there. #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) May 30, 2026

– Big season for them.

Games played this season:

Suzuki: 101 (107 with the Olympics)

Slafkovsky: 101 (107 with the Olympics)

Demidov: 101

Hutson: 101

Caufield: 100

Bolduc: 97

Dobson: 93

Kapanen: 89 (92 with the Olympics) It's a golden learning experience for many young players and young veterans. — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 30, 2026

– Yes.