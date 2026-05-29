“The league does not intend to reverse its officials’ decision”

This doesn't bode well for the Habs, who are once again getting routed by the Hurricanes.

Game five started with a controversy. Taylor Hall's goal was… borderline.

Martin St. Louis challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but the goal stood. Judge for yourselves.

TAYLOR HALL PUTS AWAY THE LOOSE PUCK AND THE CANES LEAD IN GAME 5 pic.twitter.com/V7bbB0NzNJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2026

The coach wanted an explanation, but never got one.

In fact, there were numerous reactions on social media. Public opinion was mixed.

Pierre LeBrun posted on his X account a few moments later that if he were a coach, he wouldn't challenge goals for goaltender interference anymore.

It's too unpredictable, and the league doesn't want to overturn its officials' decisions unless there's absolutely no doubt. The NHL's official explanation is essentially the same

Just an observation before the Stanley Cup Final next week: I wouldn't challenge any goal for goalie interference. The league doesn't want to overturn goals. That's the basic sentiment. The evidence has to be overwhelming. Why risk it? I don't blame Martin St. Louis; it's… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 30, 2026

So it's strange that this Sabres goal was overturned.

It's very random.

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Guhle is the real deal. He's a keeper. — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) May 30, 2026

– Oh, really?

Alex Ovechkin to go on annual, long vacation in Turkey before making decision on NHL future https://t.co/5SZlRK4z1o — RMNB (@rmnb) May 30, 2026

– He's having a great playoff run.

– Nice comeback.