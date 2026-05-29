“The league does not intend to reverse its officials’ decision”

Raphael Simard
“The league does not intend to reverse its officials’ decision”
Credit: X

This doesn't bode well for the Habs, who are once again getting routed by the Hurricanes.

Game five started with a controversy. Taylor Hall's goal was… borderline.

Martin St. Louis challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but the goal stood. Judge for yourselves.

The coach wanted an explanation, but never got one.

In fact, there were numerous reactions on social media. Public opinion was mixed.

Pierre LeBrun posted on his X account a few moments later that if he were a coach, he wouldn't challenge goals for goaltender interference anymore.

It's too unpredictable, and the league doesn't want to overturn its officials' decisions unless there's absolutely no doubt. The NHL's official explanation is essentially the same

So it's strange that this Sabres goal was overturned.

It's very random.


Quick Q&A

– Yes.

– Oh, really?

– He's having a great playoff run.

– Nice comeback.

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