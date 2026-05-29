The connection between Michael Hage and Kent Hughes’ desire to improve

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The connection between Michael Hage and Kent Hughes’ desire to improve
Credit: Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Canadiens want to improve this summer. That's no secret.

We know things are going to be busy in Montreal, but also in the NHL in general. An article by Pierre LeBrun in particular tipped us off about this.

We expect to see Kent Hughes be just as aggressive as last summer… big names are circulating in the NHL… the Habs have the resources to pay… in short, everything is in place for a big offseason.

But if last summer taught us anything, it's that prices are sky-high on the market. Landing a good young player still comes at a steep cost.

The proof: the Habs are still looking for a #2 center. Even though the summer of 2025 was productive with Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, the goal of landing a big center wasn't achieved.

Hughes saw what his team was capable of in 2025–2026, and he'll likely be even more motivated to bring in offensive reinforcements this summer.

But as we've said: to get something, you have to give something.

So the question is increasingly being asked whether Michael Hage, who didn't make the best decision for the Canadiens by staying in college for a third year, might be traded.

Reading between the lines of the overall situation, one might wonder what lies ahead for Hage… and one might also wonder what lies behind his decision to return to Michigan in 2026-2027.

Because let's be honest: any team looking to trade a top-6 center is going to ask for Michael Hage. He's the most logical prospect to ask for under the circumstances.

And since he's NHL-ready and can change his mind at any moment (by signing a pro contract this summer), he becomes an attractive target for another team.

I'm not saying Michael Hage will definitely be traded this summer. But what I am saying is that we shouldn't be surprised if he were to be included in a trade for a top center, should the right opportunity arise for the Habs.

Is he more likely to leave than to stay? It's a fair question to ask, but I think he's more likely to leave than some people realize.


In a nutshell

– Sunday's game, if necessary, will take place at 7:30 p.m.

– True.

– The Hurricanes will be ready.

– Stay tuned.

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