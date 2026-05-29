Laval Oilers: Dissolution and Expulsion from the LNAH

A few weeks ago, we published some photos that sparked a reaction.

Basically, the Laval Oilers had destroyed the Gilles-Courteau Cup after winning the North American Hockey League championship, a league that has to deal with a reputation that isn't always enviable.

It wasn't very classy, judging by the images of what happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

Shortly after the images were published, the NALH decided to suspend the Pétroliers organization. Their actions did not align with the league's values, and bringing this to light caused quite a stir.

However, we were waiting to see what would officially be decided.

But now the league has announced that the governors of the member teams have voted to expel the Pétroliers and dissolve them from the North American Hockey League.

A statement was posted on social media regarding this matter.

It's worth noting that the LNAH, which will now operate with only seven teams heading into the upcoming season, has disabled comments on the Facebook post. They likely want to avoid any backlash.

Let the other teams take note: actions of this kind, which undermine the integrity of the sport, will clearly not be tolerated in the NHA.

The video posted on our social media has gone viral. We brought attention to a situation that was reported to us, and it was the league's leadership that decided to take action once the news became public.

We'll see what comes of it, but it's a shame for those who have done nothing wrong.

In a nutshell

– Parents should put their kids to bed.

Excuse me? We should shut down Quebec after the 6 o'clock news every night!!! https://t.co/wQrHPhRTkl — Jerome Landry (@JeromeLandry) May 29, 2026

– Wow.

The winter ratings season ends this weekend for Montreal radio stations. From what I'm hearing, @BPMSportsRadio will announce record ratings. There are several shows beating the all-time market share records set by 91.9 Sports/BPM… pic.twitter.com/qaF2qFN73n — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 29, 2026

– Ouch.

Tournament over for Evan Bouchardhttps://t.co/YBmH33Nd6S — RDS (@RDSca) May 29, 2026

– The guys are ready.

There's what the players say publicly to the media… and then there's what they really think. Do the Canadiens players still believe they can turn this series around? A reliable source told me off-the-record that the morale of the… pic.twitter.com/cTLcbduCjz — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 29, 2026

– What a great pitcher.