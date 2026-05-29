Donald Trump pays tribute to Claude Lemieux

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Donald Trump pays tribute to Claude Lemieux
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Claude Lemieux had a profound impact on many people. And he left no one indifferent.

We already knew that (everyone was familiar with his playing style), but it becomes even more apparent as we read the tributes to him from so many people.

Pat Brisson and Allan Walsh, competitors in the world of real estate agents, are good examples of this.

And now Claude Lemieux has also been the subject of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump. This shows just how influential he was.

The controversial president posted a message on Truth Social to mark the Quebec native's passing.

In Trump's eyes, Lemieux was a legend and a competitor. He also said Lemieux was a friend of the family and a proud Trump supporter. We assume this is the case because otherwise, Trump wouldn't have paid tribute to the former Canadiens player.

He also offered his condolences to the family and said that everyone who loved toughness and winning will miss him.

Trump has far more admirers in the United States than in Quebec, and I'm sure many won't like reading that Lemieux—who will always be loved by Canadiens fans—was a fan of a president like Donald Trump.

Tributes have been pouring in since yesterday, unsurprisingly, across the NHL and society at large. There will undoubtedly be many more in the coming days.


In a nutshell

– Why isn't the defenseman in the best possible situation?

– The Islanders' farm team has a coach.

– The Devils and Simon Nemec: It's not all roses.

– Indeed.

– 100% agree.

 

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