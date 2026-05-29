Donald Trump pays tribute to Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux had a profound impact on many people. And he left no one indifferent.

We already knew that (everyone was familiar with his playing style), but it becomes even more apparent as we read the tributes to him from so many people.

Pat Brisson and Allan Walsh, competitors in the world of real estate agents, are good examples of this.

For Pat Brisson and Allan Walsh, Claude Lemieux was technically a competitor. Technically. Because as an agent, Lemieux was everyone's friend. “I spoke to several general managers, several people who knew him. Everyone is in shock.”… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 28, 2026

And now Claude Lemieux has also been the subject of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump. This shows just how influential he was.

The controversial president posted a message on Truth Social to mark the Quebec native's passing.

Trump pays tribute to Claude Lemieux in a message posted on Truth Social, describing him as “a hockey legend” and “a friend of our family and a great supporter of TRUMP.” pic.twitter.com/bssktSxFPS — Hadi Hassin (@hassinhadi) May 29, 2026

In Trump's eyes, Lemieux was a legend and a competitor. He also said Lemieux was a friend of the family and a proud Trump supporter. We assume this is the case because otherwise, Trump wouldn't have paid tribute to the former Canadiens player.

He also offered his condolences to the family and said that everyone who loved toughness and winning will miss him.

Trump has far more admirers in the United States than in Quebec, and I'm sure many won't like reading that Lemieux—who will always be loved by Canadiens fans—was a fan of a president like Donald Trump.

Tributes have been pouring in since yesterday, unsurprisingly, across the NHL and society at large. There will undoubtedly be many more in the coming days.

The #Oilers extend heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Claude Lemieux. For 21 @NHL seasons “Pepe” was beloved by teammates, respected by foes & remembered by all as one of the game's most reliable & clutch performers. A four-time Stanley Cup champion, he will forever… https://t.co/Pt0z51pDLw — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 29, 2026

In a nutshell

– Why isn't the defenseman in the best possible situation?

– The Islanders' farm team has a coach.

#isles announced Jay McKee has been named head coach of the AHL's Hamilton Hammers. McKee, 48, will get a shot at an NHL head coaching job at some point. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 29, 2026

– The Devils and Simon Nemec: It's not all roses.

Jeff Marek: Regarding Simon Nemec rumors: The Devils were always pretty quick to send [him] down to the minors for transgressions that they looked the other way on with Luke Hughes; that was not lost on…observers, and players – Sekeres & Price (5/22) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 29, 2026

– Indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias et le Serpent (@mathiasetleserpent)

– 100% agree.