“Free Brendan Gallagher”: Brandon Prust’s message

Will Brendan Gallagher play tonight? Right now, a lot of people are talking about it.

Right now, no one knows… but a lot of people are hoping to see #11 make his debut in the series. He could have a Claude Lemieux-style impact, even if on a smaller scale.

Jimmy Murphy (speaking without any inside information) thinks the little warrior has a good chance of playing.

Gut feeling, no inside info, Brendan Gallagher plays for the #GoHabsGo in Game 5 tonight. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 29, 2026

We'll see later today what decision Martin St-Louis makes on this. But remember, he hasn't played him often since the start of the playoffs.

When he played every night, he hurt the Habs. But in moderation? That's different.

On that note, Brandon Prust wasn't afraid to speak his mind. On social media, Prust came to the defense of the player he took under his wing with the Habs in 2012-2013.

He said, “Free Brendan Gallagher,” which translates to “Free Brendan Gallagher” word for word.

Former Canadiens fan favorite Brandon Prust has a message for Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens: “Free Brendan Gallagher” pic.twitter.com/vEUxwk0rPc — Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) May 29, 2026

In this context, “free” doesn't mean sending him elsewhere. It means freeing him from his current situation—that of a player sitting in the stands.

Basically, Prust wants to see his former teammate play tonight.

I said it yesterday, but tonight's game might be Brendan Gallagher's very last with the Habs organization. If Martin St-Louis feels that putting him in the lineup could help his team, he should consider playing him.

He shouldn't do it “just for the sake of the story” of seeing him play. But if he feels that Gally can energize his team…

in a burst

– He won't make a difference tonight.

THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY

May 29, 2021: Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in OT for a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre in Game 6 to tie the first-round playoff series 3-3. Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Habs while Carey Price made 41 saves. #Habs https://t.co/IzovTKSp4v — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 29, 2026

– What will the Oilers do?

Frank Seravalli: On the Oilers' coaching search: They still want to try and remain patient; I think there's still a glimmer of hope in their eyes that they can pry Bruce Cassidy away – Kevin Karius Show (5/26) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 29, 2026

– This is the story of the moment.

It's THE story to watch in MLB. https://t.co/1hKPu0twxj — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 29, 2026

– Russia back in international tournaments?

The IIHF Council is re-evaluating Russia's participation in international tournaments: https://t.co/7AyW7Nxnxe — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) May 29, 2026

– David Carle will be selective if he eventually makes it to the NHL.