“Free Brendan Gallagher”: Brandon Prust’s message

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“Free Brendan Gallagher”: Brandon Prust’s message
Credit: NHL.com

Will Brendan Gallagher play tonight? Right now, a lot of people are talking about it.

Right now, no one knows… but a lot of people are hoping to see #11 make his debut in the series. He could have a Claude Lemieux-style impact, even if on a smaller scale.

Jimmy Murphy (speaking without any inside information) thinks the little warrior has a good chance of playing.

We'll see later today what decision Martin St-Louis makes on this. But remember, he hasn't played him often since the start of the playoffs.

When he played every night, he hurt the Habs. But in moderation? That's different.

On that note, Brandon Prust wasn't afraid to speak his mind. On social media, Prust came to the defense of the player he took under his wing with the Habs in 2012-2013.

He said, “Free Brendan Gallagher,” which translates to “Free Brendan Gallagher” word for word.

In this context, “free” doesn't mean sending him elsewhere. It means freeing him from his current situation—that of a player sitting in the stands.

Basically, Prust wants to see his former teammate play tonight.

I said it yesterday, but tonight's game might be Brendan Gallagher's very last with the Habs organization. If Martin St-Louis feels that putting him in the lineup could help his team, he should consider playing him.

He shouldn't do it “just for the sake of the story” of seeing him play. But if he feels that Gally can energize his team…


in a burst

– He won't make a difference tonight.

– What will the Oilers do?

– This is the story of the moment.

– Russia back in international tournaments?

– David Carle will be selective if he eventually makes it to the NHL.

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