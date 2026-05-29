A Tribute to Claude Lemieux: To Win, the Habs Will Need to Take a Page from His Book

Yesterday afternoon, the hockey world received the sad news of Claude Lemieux's passing. It touched the entire hockey community—and rightly so.

It's been the talk of Montreal because of Lemieux's impact with the Canadiens during his time here, but also because he carried the torch on Monday night.

We can't even begin to imagine what his family and friends must be going through right now. We'd also like to remind you to seek help if you need it.

Former NHLer Brendan Lemieux via Instagram on the passing of his father, Claude: pic.twitter.com/aQvB4vphy7 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 28, 2026

Many people have been paying tribute to him since yesterday. Both Lemieux's opponents (notably on the Red Wings) and former teammates have said their final goodbyes.

Patrick Roy, who has kept a low profile since leaving New York, still took the time to issue a statement paying tribute to his former teammate.

Statement from Patrick Roy: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux. Claude was an exceptional teammate, a fierce competitor, a key part of many of our greatest achievements, and a player who left his mark on our sport. His intensity and… — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) May 28, 2026

Now, we're wondering what the Canadiens will do to pay tribute to this great player.

Since tonight's game is on the road, the Habs' options are limited in the short term. We imagine the Canes will pay tribute to him before the game, though.

But we figure that if the Canadiens were to force a Game 6, it would bring the series back to Montreal. And then, Habs fans could cheer for Lemieux together at the Bell Centre.

The problem? Given how the series is unfolding, it's hard to believe in a Habs win tonight. The guys may say they believe in it, but many are doubting it right now.

Caufield on why he's confident in a #Habs comeback: “Some of us have come back from this kind of series before, using that ‘one game at a time' mentality. We've faced a lot of adversity this year, we've been resilient… just being ready for tomorrow and giving it everything we've got.” — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) May 28, 2026

Ironically, it's by playing like Claude Lemieux that the Canadiens could give themselves a chance to win. After all, in the playoffs, his intensity and clutch play made the difference on the ice.

Brendan Gallagher is cut from a similar cloth. Will he be in the lineup tonight?

It's also worth noting that the last team to overcome a 1-3 deficit in a conference final was the New Jersey Devils. They went on to win the Stanley Cup.

And who hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2000… for the fourth time in his career? Exactly.

In a nutshell

– Martin Brodeur paid tribute to Claude Lemieux.

The hockey world lost a true warrior. Claude was one of the best teammates I ever played with. We shared so many unforgettable moments and memories together, and I'll always be grateful for that.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Lemieux family. Rest in peace, Claude. pic.twitter.com/ZrzZo6aJDI — Martin Brodeur (@MartinBrodeur) May 29, 2026

– Do you believe it?

Canadiens – Hurricanes | No, it's not over yet https://t.co/pLsfZeZeJ7 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 29, 2026

– Must-read.