The Bruce Cassidy Case: Golden Knights GM Accuses the Oilers of Leaking the Information

The Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup for the third time in their nine-year history. Despite this, they're the focus of media attention for reasons other than their team's success.

Mitch Marner's performance, the decision to give Carter Hart a chance, and even Bruce Cassidy's record are generating a lot of buzz.

Kelly McCrimmon, the team's general manager, gave an interview to OverDrive, a TSN radio show, and shared his take on certain topics.

He first pointed the finger at the Edmonton Oilers, whom he accuses of leaking the information regarding the Cassidy situation.

“It's only news because Edmonton leaked it.” Kelly McCrimmon on blocking Bruce Cassidy from interviewing with the Oilers#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/mdwMIAbHiu — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) May 28, 2026

As a reminder, the Oilers attempted to speak with the former Vegas coach, but it was reported that the Nevada team had refused.

For his part, Cassidy told the Spittin' Chiclets podcast that he just wanted to work, and that there were two teams interested in speaking with him.

“It's upsetting…There were two teams that asked—it's public knowledge now—and I would like to talk to them. I want to go to work. I'm a hockey coach.” Bruce Cassidy speaks on Vegas not allowing him to interview for other teams. pic.twitter.com/cXx4ijCKZS — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 28, 2026

McCrimmon didn't stop there: he sent a pretty strong message to Toronto Maple Leafs fans. He told them to move on from the Mitch Marner situation and, in a way, to forget about him. He compared the situation to an ex who's doing well elsewhere.

McCrimmon on Marner & Toronto sports media supposedly unable to stop talking about him: “I know it's Toronto, I know it's Mitch Marner, I know it's polarizing, but for me it's a little like the guy's ex-girlfriend moving away and doing well—at some point you've got to get over it.” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 28, 2026

I bet that won't go over well in Toronto.

I still have a hard time understanding why the general manager refused to let Cassidy talk to other teams.

It's practically an unwritten rule to let fired coaches find another job.

The most ironic part of his comments was when he talked about Marner as an ex he had to let go. If it's good for his player, it must be good for his coach, right?

As for Marner, I think he struggled with the pressure of being a leader in Toronto. When he's not the headliner, he manages to perform in the big moments. We saw that at the Four Nations Tournament last year, at the Olympics, and in the playoffs this year.

He's a good player, but he's well supported by a group of leaders around him.

In a nutshell

– Things are about to get heated.

“They're not just far apart in negotiations; they're not speaking the same language.” @JeffPassan joins @SNJeffBlair to discuss the divide between the MLBPA and owners' first proposals for a new CBA. pic.twitter.com/DlZR7zssRQ — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) May 28, 2026

– Great interview!

“One of the best moments of my career was seeing the players' reaction [to my goal], but especially Larry Robinson's…” Listen to the full interview with @LangloisMario and Claude Lemieux from 2025: https://t.co/OAH4ALMrqH#claudelemieux pic.twitter.com/nYIvfK2lZf — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 29, 2026

– A shockwave in Montreal.